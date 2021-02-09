5,888 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.