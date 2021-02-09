$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $58.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $52.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.88. 44,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $49.37.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

