5,317 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

