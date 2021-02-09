520 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

