500,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Allen Holding Inc. NY

Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,315,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

