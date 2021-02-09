500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $17.41. 500.com shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 8,170 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $872.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

