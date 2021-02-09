4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) Insider David McAuliffe Sells 680,981 Shares

4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) insider David McAuliffe sold 680,981 shares of 4DS Memory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16), for a total value of A$149,815.82 ($107,011.30).

David McAuliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 26th, David McAuliffe sold 5,000,000 shares of 4DS Memory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11), for a total value of A$735,000.00 ($525,000.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

4DS Memory Limited engages in the research and development of non-volatile memory technology. It develops interface switching ReRAM products for storage class memory. 4DS Memory Limited has a collaboration with the imec. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

