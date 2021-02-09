$46.58 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $46.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $47.13 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $189.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $195.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $198.41 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $212.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PFBC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

