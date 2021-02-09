$422.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $422.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other The Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,708,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 446,311 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter.

The Aaron’s stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 373,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,080. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

