41,286 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

