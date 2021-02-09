3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 9.2%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 7,166,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,948,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

