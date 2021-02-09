3,146 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 69.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 357.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

