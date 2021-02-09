$306.27 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $306.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.70 million. UDR posted sales of $302.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 38,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

