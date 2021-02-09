30,497 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AtriCure by 26.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 20.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,455 shares of company stock worth $12,226,556. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.