30,418 Shares in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETHO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

