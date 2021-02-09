3,000 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. 40,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,535. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

