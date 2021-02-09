$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.85 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

