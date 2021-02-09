2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

