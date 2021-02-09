26,419 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 11,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

