25,008 Shares in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Experience Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in Experience Investment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 684,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Experience Investment by 16.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

NASDAQ EXPC opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16. Experience Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.