2,235 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

