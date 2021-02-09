22,000 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

CPRX stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $470.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

