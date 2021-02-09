20 20 Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$51.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.