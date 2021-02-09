20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 70,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.68. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.