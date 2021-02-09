20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,918 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. 11,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,572. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67.

