20 20 Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. 518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,871. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

