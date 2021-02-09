20 20 Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. 69,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,253. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

