1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

FCCY stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

