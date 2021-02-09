1,981 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

