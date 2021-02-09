1,806 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 55,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

