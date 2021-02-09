$171.73 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $171.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $671.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 883,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after buying an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 345,293 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at about $3,359,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

