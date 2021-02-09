168 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $170.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

