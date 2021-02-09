$148.54 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce sales of $148.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $195.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $636.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $651.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.27 million, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $722.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.