1,464 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.42 and a 200 day moving average of $381.96. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $458.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

