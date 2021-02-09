141,595 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.48% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,139. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

