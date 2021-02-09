$134.55 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $134.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $501.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Separately, TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE MYE opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

