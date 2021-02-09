1,196 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 153,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

