1,110 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Linde by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,601,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.