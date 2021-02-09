$110.13 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $110.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $425.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.74 million to $426.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $440.81 million, with estimates ranging from $432.90 million to $456.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $714.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

