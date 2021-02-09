10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after buying an additional 1,584,772 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,244,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.59 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

