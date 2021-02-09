100,000 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.