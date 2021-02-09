-$1.04 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

Several analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 424.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $626,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

BATRK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

