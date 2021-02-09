$0.87 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.97. KB Home reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 18,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.