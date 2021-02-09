$0.87 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.97. KB Home reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 18,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

