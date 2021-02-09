$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

