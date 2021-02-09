$0.55 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

