$0.50 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

