$0.50 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 212,613 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock remained flat at $$32.13 during trading on Thursday. 70,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,322. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

