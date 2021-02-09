-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Svennilson Peter lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

