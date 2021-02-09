$0.34 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $845.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

