$0.17 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Lattice Semiconductor also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $163,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

